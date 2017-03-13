For the Record with Greta 03/13/17

Rep. Speier: ‘The President Is On Very Thin Ice’

“Take his phone away from him,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said of Trump’s wiretap claim. “You don’t assess that the former president committed a crime and get away with it.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

CBO: 24 million more will be uninsured under GOP plan
2 hours 48 min ago
Deadline looms for Trump's wiretap claims
12 hours 57 min ago
Sen. Hirono: Steve King thinks he has a 'listening ear' at WH
4 hours 36 min ago
Dem Rep: Trump not 'emotionally stable' enough to be president
8 hours 41 min ago
Rep. Lee: King's 'racist' statement left her 'speechless'
7 hours 16 min ago
Fmr. Atty Gen: 'highly unlikely' Obama would wiretap unlawfully
Breaking down Conway's surveillance talk
WH won't say if Trump donated monthly salary as promised
Inside Steve Bannon's nomadic life
Maddow: State Dept "disappearing" under Tillerson

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL