For the Record with Greta 05/22/17
Rep. Speier on Flynn: ‘He Just Lies Straight Up’
Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) joins Greta Van Susteren to discuss a new claim that Michael Flynn lied to security clearance investigators about a trip to Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Rep. Speier on Flynn: ‘He Just Lies...
Wash. Post: Trump Asked Intel Chiefs to...
The Man Behind the Controversial Comey Memo
Why Did Michael Flynn Take the Fifth?
Amb. Haley: 'Absolutely Need the...
Dworkin’s prediction: Flynn is going to...
Democratic Rep. Yarmuth says slow down on...
Leaks in the Trump White House 'go to the...
NYT: Trump told Russians stress off after...
Watergate lawyer: Obstruction of justice...
Comey firing story contains contradiction
Flynn inquiry calls for espionage expertise
Espionage prosecutor leads Mike Flynn case
Is the special counsel vulnerable to Trump?
How might Trump try to end the investigation?
Trump-Russia probe turns to White House aide
Trump Watch: A Potential for a Trump...
How Trump Described Muslims On The Trail
Latest Trump Bombshells Rock Washington
Comey Agrees to Testify in Open Senate...
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
For LGBT prisoners, unique problems demand...
Melhem: Trump lacks "intellectual heft" to...
Trump's jubilant reception in the Arab world
Holtzman: Trump aides, time to lawyer up
Sen. Durbin: "There will be a day of...
Lieu: Trump's federal crime "staring us in...
In Saudi Arabia, a royal welcome for...
Fmr DOJ Prosecutor: FBI suspects a...
Eli Stokols: Trump is facing something...
Leaks in the Trump White House 'go to the...
NYT: Trump told Russians stress off after...
In intervention, Trump told tweets could...
Watergate lawyer: Obstruction of justice...
Comey firing story contains contradiction
Flynn inquiry calls for espionage expertise
Espionage prosecutor leads Mike Flynn case
Is the special counsel vulnerable to Trump?
How might Trump try to end the investigation?
Trump-Russia probe turns to White House aide
Comey Agrees to Testify in Open Senate...
Politics
Hillary practiced how to avoid Trump hug
Why Trump keeps contact with investigation...
New light on Trump camp Russian contacts
False denials from Pence continue to stack up
Top GOPer speculates about Putin paying Trump
GOP Rep. Lance: I can be a check on Trump
Sen. Wyden: 'This is a pretty grim situation'
Subpoena issued regarding Trump associate
FLASHBACK: Candidate Trump blasted Clinton...
Candidate Trump bashed Clinton's handing...
Playing the fake news card! (With friends)
Fmr. DNI Clapper clarifies White House...
Swalwell: Sessions obviously not recused
DoJ mum on if Sessions is recused on Manafort
Carter Page: I regularly briefed CIA, FBI
Carter Page responds to Comey firing
New FBI director McCabe has serious conflict
Rep. Jackie Speier: Comey firing is a...
Fmr. DOJ Spox: WH trampling on FBI's...
Jeremy Bash: Trump is attacking the rule...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Report: Russia probe reaches the White House
Mideast peace: President Trump’s ‘ultimate...
Comparing Obama and Trump on world stage
Did Trump reveal to Russia his motive for...
Joe: ‘The truth doesn’t matter to Donald...
Joe reveals his call with President Trump
Report: President Trump tells Michael...
Culture clash: President Trump and James...
Is Russia investigation becoming a...
Former Fox News Chief Roger Ailes dead at 77
Sen. John McCain on Trump, Russia, and DC...
Rep. Maxine Waters: ‘I believe it will...
Sen. Susan Collins: Appearance of ‘total...
Inside President Trump’s loyalty to...
Will Special Counsel get the resources he...
Joe: There really is a new sheriff in town
Schiff on Comey memo: We need ‘hard evidence’
Law professor: This is thin soup for a...
Watch the 5-month timeline of Donald Trump...
Did Trump try to influence the Flynn FBI...
Rachel Maddow
Trump-Russia probe turns to White House aide
How might Trump try to end the investigation?
Is the special counsel vulnerable to Trump?
Espionage prosecutor leads Mike Flynn case
Flynn inquiry calls for espionage expertise
Comey firing story contains contradiction
Comey recounted pressure from Trump: NYT
Reported Trump pressure on Comey improper
False denials from Pence continue to stack up
New light on Trump camp Russian contacts
Trump firing of attorneys contrary to plan
Trump baffles attorneys with sudden firing
Special counsel named in Trump-Russia probe
New questions on Trump-Russia special counsel
Schiff confident in Special Counsel Mueller
Mueller reputation helps Trump-Russia probe
Special counsel suits Trump-Russia probe well
Trump team knew of Flynn investigation: NYT
Top GOPer speculates about Putin paying Trump
Exclusive: Subpoena in Trump associate probe