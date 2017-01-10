For the Record with Greta 01/10/17
Rep. Chaffetz vows to continue Clinton email probe
House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R- Utah, joins to discuss his intention to continue a probe into Hillary Clinton's emails. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Rep. Chaffetz vows to continue Clinton...
Putin bitter over exposed election rigging
State Dept.: Russia was trying to hurt...
Trump tests media with aggressive schedule
Mitchell: 'Anxiety' precedes Inauguration Day
Hollywood’s response to Trump’s win
2016: Year of the unprecedented and...
Did Americans see Clinton as hawk or dove?
Russian hackers wanted by FBI
U.S. to retaliate for alleged Russian hacking
Comey a factor but not only one: HuffPo...
Best and worst political moments of 2016
147 days since a presser, Trump talks to...
AP ranks the top stories of 2016
New Clinton warrant release explained
Kristol: Where was 'liberty' in 2016...
Joe: Dems have to starting looking forward
Electoral College picks Trump amid protests
The Electoral College makes it official
Obama still 'leading the right debate' on...
Reports: Jury sentences Charleston church...
Rep. Collins weighs in on Russian hacking...
Kelly set to be first non-civilian DHS...
Gold-Star father shares concerns over...
Hebert: I stand by previous testimony on...
Sessions answers question about...
Trump skimps on crucial vetting of...
60-year inauguration announcer Trump...
Trump fires inaugural announcer, on the...
Protests target Trump's controversial...
Meryl Streep takes on Trump at the Golden...
Trump ends inauguration tradition with firing
Obamas' next phase considered amid transition
Trump weak vetting invites future scandal
Booker to testify against colleague Sessions
Trump Watch: Streep Awakening
Barbra Streisand sounds off on Trump
Valerie Jarrett on President Obama's legacy
Reince Priebus talks Trump WH transition
McCain sounds off on Trump, Obama and Russia
Source: Trump son-in-law as WH adviser
Dems, GOP prepare for confirmation fights
Trump team: Sessions criticisms 'unfair'
The process behind a vetting for cabinet...
How quickly will GOP replace Obamacare?
Dems demand delay in confirmation hearings
'We have a Russia problem'
Donald Trump denies Russia involvement...
Ethics office: 'Great concern' over...
Trump continues to deny Russian role in hack
Michael Moore: '100 days of resistance'...
Interest in anti-Trump organizing flourishes
Trump attempts to intimidate NBC News
Trump lies about Russia intelligence report
Trump's vengeance
Trump to be briefed on Russia election hack
What to expect from Sessions confirmation...
Can Kelly make it through confirmation...
McCaskill: Get rid of conflicts before...
Adult site shuts down ads after Senate report
GOP senator says Tillerson views in ...
Valerie Jarrett: ACA repeal could be ...
The long term risk of the American debt
Trump, Pompeo and a delicate balancing act
Intelligence reform in wake of latest report
What was missing from intel report?
Scoring the Obama White House
Van Susteren discusses debut of new show
Trump's opening gambit in global diplomacy
'We have a Russia problem'
Maureen Dowd op-ed: DC waits for the ...
Mike Allen returns with latest newsletter
Fla. airport shooting suspect due in court
Trump gets in way of news cycle on Twitter
Henry: Russia hack not an isolated incident
156k jobs added in December
New Russian cyber-aggression details emerge
Rachel Maddow: 'Greta is great!'
Resistance to Trump grows with local roots
Online guide helps focus anti-Trump movement
Christie suffers another indignity via Trump
Schumer: 'I think we can really nail' Trump
Schumer: Trump captured by hard right
Democrats plan nationwide resistance to Trump
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate
Schumer: Trump 'being really dumb' on intel
Schumer expects battle over SCOTUS seat
Schumer predicts GOP Obamacare repeal 'chaos'