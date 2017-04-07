For the Record with Greta 04/07/17

Rep. Bass: Trump Lacks a 'Coherent' Foreign Policy

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) tells Greta Van Susteren that Speaker Paul Ryan should bring Congress back to Washington, DC to debate U.S. military action in Syria. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Fmr. Ambassador: No easy way out of Syria
2 hours 12 min ago
Ernst: No more Syria action 'unless it's warranted'
3 hours 13 min ago
Gorsuch confirmed to Supreme Court after Senate uses 'nuclear option'
'Fairly muted' Syrian and Russian responses to airstrike
2 hours 18 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump completes dramatic reversal with Syrian attack
11 hours 22 min ago
Sen. Murphy: US strike in Syria is illegal
Joe: We're going to see a more aggressive Trump
Engel: Strike ends narrative, not Assad nor Syria's war
Schiff: 'None of what we're doing in Syria is authorized'
McCain: Trump has chance to reboot with Americans

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL