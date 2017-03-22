For the Record with Greta 03/22/17
Rep. Bass on Nunes: ‘Maybe He Should Step Down As Chairman’
Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) says House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA) “broke the bond” with the committee’s ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Rep. Bass on Nunes: ‘Maybe He Should Step...
House Freedom Caucus Digs In Heels Ahead...
McCain: Select Committee On Russia Now A ...
Massie: GOP Leadership Is Misleading Trump...
Cornyn: Trump’s Persistence ‘Critical’ To...
Rep. Turner: ‘The President Needs To...
Rep. Quigley Hints At Immunity In Trump...
Howard Dean: ‘Trumpcare Is A Disaster’
Greta: The Well-Needed Diversion of March...
Yarmuth: GOP 'Sabotaged The System' To...
Black: GOP Must Keep Fighting To Improve...
Van Hollen: Trump’s Credibility ‘Zeroed...
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Revised...
Coons Predicts Wiretap Probe Will Show ...
Graham: If Trump Is 'Dead Wrong' On...
Greta: The Problem With Saudi Arabia’s ...
Health Care Debate Rages Across America
Carter Hits Back At Mounting Criticism of...
Shaheen: GOP Leadership Unwilling To Work...
Ousted U.S. Attorney Speaks Out On ...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
For the Record
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Why presidents release their tax returns
Exclusive Look at Trump's 2005 Tax Return
Chris Matthews: This Russian connection...
Bash: Comey hearing 'debacle for Trump'
Rep. Speier: This is beginning to sound...
Trump: I Feel 'Somewhat Vindicated' After...
Parliament Member Says Police Officer Has...
Scotland Yard Asks for Images, Video of...
Witness: ‘We Saw a Car Plow into a Lady’
Witness Recounts Police Shooting Man in...
UK's Parliament on Lockdown After Reports...
Dem Rep: Russia investigation incomplete...
Greta: Will The World Turn Its Back On...
Rand Paul: We are in a pre-negotiation phase
Manafort worked for billionaire on Putin's...
Jeh Johnson: Trump has potential to be a...
'The reckoning time has come' for Trump on...
Not enough votes today to pass bill: House...
Joe: Here's the worst-case scenario if...
Rare color film of White House & Pres....
Politics
White House tries to distance Trump from...
FBI probing Russian influence via US websites
Russia continues info-war tactics in US
Robby Mook on the Comey effect
Trump takes a fall
Sen. Warner: Trump White House needs to...
Republican & Democrat Reps. react to House...
Hearing probes Trump Russia 2016 coordination
Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power
Did the Trump campaign collude with Russia?
The danger in letting Russia's hacking slide
Russian hacks were 'unprecedented intrusion'
Insider's view of Russia's election hacking
Combative & agitated, Spicer again defends...
Russian hackers targeted down-ballot races
Trump cites same media he attacks to...
Trump plays defense on travel ban,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham to FBI: You're about...
More questions than answers after look at...
Trump consistently evasive on taxes
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe: Here's the worst-case scenario if...
Rand Paul: We are in a pre-negotiation phase
Manafort worked for billionaire on Putin's...
Jeh Johnson: Trump has potential to be a...
'The reckoning time has come' for Trump on...
Not enough votes today to pass bill: House...
The effort to bring venture capital to...
Reporter explains why she traveled with...
Senator Warner: Any leak should be...
Durbin: We are trying to give Gorsuch what...
GOP senator: Did someone in Obama WH tap...
Remember when Trump slammed Clinton on FBI...
GOP senator says Gorsuch should be...
Hayden: 'Weird' Trump-Russia coincidences...
Congressman speaks to 'convergence' of...
Why FBI investigation could take years
Spicer remarks fly 'into the face of facts'
'Yesterday was a turning point in this story'
What protectionism means for US consumers
GOP congressman says Medicaid not being...
Rachel Maddow
Russia continues info-war tactics in US
FBI probing Russian influence via US websites
SCOTUS integrity damaged by GOP stolen seat
Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power
Hearing probes Trump Russia 2016 coordination
Tillerson to skip NATO meeting: Reuters
Chris Hayes on the political potency of fear
Trump scandals eclipse Navy corruption case
Insider's view of Russia's election hacking
Russian hacks were 'unprecedented intrusion'
The danger in letting Russia's hacking slide
Did the Trump campaign collude with Russia?
Russia payments intensify Flynn scandal
Russian hackers targeted down-ballot races
Trump's proposed cuts to State put US at risk
Trump fails again with Muslim ban in court
Trump's 2005 tax forms raise new questions
Votes expose GOP duplicity on Trump taxes
House Intel seek Flynn investigation answers
Why presidents release their tax returns