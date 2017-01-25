01/25/17

Paul Ryan discusses financing wall

House Speaker Paul Ryan tells MSNBC’s Greta Van Susteren that the United States will pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ryan on border wall: 'We're going to pay for it'
17 min 41 sec ago
Tribe pledges to stop Trump on pipelines
5 hours 46 min ago
Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Trump seeks 'major investigation' into voter fraud
7 hours 26 min ago
Perez: We cannot normalize 'alternative facts'
19 hours 55 min ago
North Korea ready to test fire ICBM: Official
Trump expected to sign order to 'build that wall'
McCain: 'Leaning against' voting for Mulvaney for OMB director
California Democrats plot the way forward
Trump pipleline actions affirm fears for environment

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL