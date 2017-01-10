For the Record with Greta 01/10/17

NAACP President to testify on Jeff Sessions

NAACP President Cornell William Brooks discusses his plan to testify at Senator Jeff Sessions' nomination hearing, and why he is concerned about Sessions becoming Attorney General. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

