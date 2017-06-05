For the Record with Greta 06/05/17

Meeks: 'No Question' Russians Involved in Election Hacking

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) renews his call for an independent commission after a leaked NSA document reveals a Russian cyberattack just days before the election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

