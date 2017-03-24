For the Record with Greta 03/24/17

Lessons Learned From GOP’s Health Care Defeat

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele and Washington Post columnist George Will discuss what’s next for Republicans after the Obamacare repeal bill collapse. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP pulls health care bill from House floor
Trump blames Democrats for health care bill defeat
4 hours 3 min ago
Robert Costa reveals what Trump said in call after pulled health care vote
5 hours 22 min ago
Chris Matthews: The GOP choked with health care bill
2 hours 9 min ago
What's next for improving health care?
3 hours 35 min ago
Dem. Rep. slams Trump for blaming AHCA failure on Dems
MaddowBlog: GOP gives up on controversial, unpopular health plan
Joe: Nunes destroyed reputation for being impartial
Majority of Americans oppose GOP plan
Russian connections: An act of treason?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL