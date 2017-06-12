For the Record with Greta 06/12/17

Leahy on Sessions Testimony: ‘It Wasn’t Truthful’

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) harkens back to Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearings ahead of the attorney general’s public testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's revised travel ban blocked again by appeals court
AG Jeff Sessions agrees to testify in public
3 hours 57 min ago
What would happen if Trump tried to fire Mueller?
1 hour 25 min ago
D.C. AG suing Trump over business ties lays out lawsuit
2 hours 35 min ago
Assaulted reporter: Gianforte's sentence is 'appropriate'
5 hours 3 min ago
Dem Rep: Atmosphere on Capitol Hill has ‘never been worse’
Van Hollen: Attack on our election is an attack on ‘all of us’
Trump's supporters call for Mueller to be fired
Morning Joe: Trump supporters divided on his approach
Remembering the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL