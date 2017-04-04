For the Record with Greta 04/04/17

Kinzinger Calls For ‘Punishing Strikes’ Against Assad Regime

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tells Greta Van Susteren that “everybody bears some responsibility” for America’s inaction in Syria. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. Leahy: ‘We should go after…war criminal’ Assad
1 hour 53 min ago
'I leaked nothing to nobody,' Susan Rice insists
7 hours 18 min ago
Chuck: Rice news gives GOP temporary relief
2 hours 18 min ago
Unmasking vs. leaking: How to follow latest Russia twists
1 hour 38 min ago
Suspected gas attack in Syria 'uniquely horrific'
5 hours 48 min ago
Breaking down reports of 'unmasking': What it means
Trump signs measure undermining Internet privacy safeguards
Maddow: Trump puts the NSC to personal political use
O'Reilly loses big advertiser after reports of harassment
Analysis: Is Susan Rice responsible for unmasking Trump aides?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL