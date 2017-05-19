For the Record with Greta 05/19/17

Jeffries: Trump’s Mind Frame Fixed on Thwarting Russia Probe

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) reacts to a New York Times report that President Trump told Russians that firing “nut job” James Comey took the pressure off. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey agrees to testify in open Senate hearing
49 min 5 sec ago
NYT: Trump told Russians firing 'nut job' Comey eased pressure on probe
3 hours 33 min ago
McClatchy: Congress told Russia probe now includes poss. cover-up
2 hours 55 min ago
GOP Rep: Some things about Trump admin. ‘give me pause’
2 hours 12 min ago
Joe reveals call with Pres. Trump over inauguration crowd
11 hours 15 min ago
DNC Chair Tom Perez against Lieberman for FBI Director
Rep. Maxine Waters: Rosenstein briefing 'a waste of time'
Rep. Cummings: Special counsel will bring 'some normalcy'
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case
Source: Pence was kept in dark about Flynn problems

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL