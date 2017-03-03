For the Record with Greta 03/03/17

Inside Pence’s Private Email Use As Governor

Indianapolis Star Executive Editor Ronnie Ramos joins Greta Van Susteren to discuss his team’s effort to get to the bottom of Mike Pence’s personal email use for state business. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

