For the Record with Greta 03/09/17

New Questions About Possible Russia-Wikileaks Connection

The Guardian World Affairs Editor Julian Borger and former DNI head of counterintelligence Joel Brenner sound off on the hunt for the CIA leaker. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DNC chair says Trump can't take credit for Feb jobs report
3 hours 32 min ago
Rep: Health care bill will be one of "great flip-flops" in history
4 hours 53 min ago
Secy of State continues to be 'elbowed out' of top meetings
5 hours 58 sec ago
US added 235,000 jobs in February
4 hours 4 min ago
HHS Secy say Congressional Budget Office is "woefully under performing"
4 hours 19 min ago
Signs of continuing Russia influence in US raise alarm
MSNBC Legal Unit obtains Trump ethics emails
WA AG: We beat travel ban once, we'll do it again
McConnell on Mexico paying for wall: 'Uh, no'
Trump leaves State Department out of Mexico meeting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL