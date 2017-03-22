For the Record with Greta 03/22/17

House Freedom Caucus Digs In Heels Ahead Of Health Care Vote

House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) says the current GOP health care bill would “leave a skeleton for the Affordable Care Act.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Not enough votes today to pass bill: GOP Rep.

