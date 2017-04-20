For the Record with Greta 04/20/17

Greta: When Corporate Scandal Meets Government Disgrace

‘For The Record’ Commentary 4/20/17: Greta Van Susteren exposes the array of failures surrounding the Wells Fargo fake accounts fiasco. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

