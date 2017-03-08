For the Record with Greta 03/08/17

Greta: We Will Not Forget About Bob Levinson

‘For The Record’ Commentary 3/8/17: Greta Van Susteren says President Trump needs to keep his promise to get to the bottom of former FBI agent Bob Levinson’s disappearance in Iran ten years ago. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. Warren to Trump: Talk is cheap.
10 hours 10 min ago
Madeleine Albright: Tillerson is at a disadvantage
7 hours 46 min ago
MaddowBlog: AG Sessions can’t shake Russia controversy
Morning Joe: Despite the lies, Trump supporters stick
13 hours 54 min ago
GOP senator: I've seen no evidence of wiretapping
12 hours 29 min ago
How GOP bill would change Obamacare
Rand Paul: My plan would legalize freedom
Andrea Mitchell tries to get answers from Tillerson
Tim Kaine: Congress really needs to up our game
Pieces of Trump dossier check out

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL