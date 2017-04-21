For the Record with Greta 04/21/17

Greta: ‘This Is War…It Is So Vicious'

‘For The Record’ Commentary 4/21/17: Greta Van Susteren shares never-before-seen footage from her trip to Mosul, Iraq. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Report shows Russian govt role in US election
22 hours 10 min ago
Sessions: I 'wasn't diminishing' federal judge or Hawaii
7 hours 59 min ago
Chuck: Trump's conflicts of interest hard to ignore
2 hours 36 min ago
What’s so special about the first 100 days?
1 hour 51 min ago
Fmr. Nat'l Security Advisor: Iran 'complying' with nuclear deal
7 hours 30 min ago
Evan McMullin: I believe I will run again
MaddowBlog: Why Trump's quiet meeting with former Colombian presidents matters
Excess Trump cash pairs with big donor access
Here's why the chances of a gov't shutdown just went up
Take a look inside the immigration crackdown

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL