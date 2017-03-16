For the Record with Greta 03/16/17

Greta: The Well-Need Diversion of March Madness

‘For The Record’ Commentary 3/16/17: Greta Van Susteren takes her love of Wisconsin basketball to Capitol Hill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ryan: Pres. Trump will have "an unconventional presidency'
2 hours 23 min ago
WH stands by wiretap claims, insists on waiting for DOJ response
Fact-checking President Trump's interview
Rep. Lieu: We have a 'ridiculous' president
7 hours 48 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump may have blurted out classified info.
OMB Director: Can't ask coal miners to pay for PBS
Rand Paul says McCain makes 'strong case for term limits'
Patricia Arquette fights the 'sticky floor syndrome'
Lawrence: Trump is 'defining deviancy down'
GOP Rep says AHCA is the 'largest welfare program' sponsored by GOP

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL