For the Record with Greta 03/14/17

Greta: The Problem With Saudi Arabia’s ‘Girls Council’

‘For The Record’ Commentary 3/14/17: Greta Van Susteren discusses the viral photo sparking an international firestorm over women’s rights. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Health care debate rages across America
1 hour 42 min ago
Shaheen: GOP unwilling to work with Dems on health care
2 hours 31 min ago
Greta: The problem with Saudi Arabia’s ‘girls council’
1 hour 32 min ago
Debunked Clinton scandal figure paid by Flynn
22 hours 36 min ago
WV county suing drug distributors over opioid epidemic
4 hours 44 min ago
Mika: Were you lying, Mr. President? Did you make it up?
Rep. Kennedy says his intern's life was saved twice by Obamacare
GOP and Dem Congressmen stream 16-hour road trip
OMB Director: CBO is good at counting money, not coverage
The numbers: Who loses their healthcare in GOP bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL