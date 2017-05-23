For the Record with Greta 05/23/17

Greta: Thank You to the First Responders of Manchester

‘For The Record’ Commentary 5/23/17: Greta Van Susteren shares her admiration for emergency personnel who sprang into action during the terror attack. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Manchester bombing suspect identified as Salman Abedi
Senate Intel Committee to subpoena Flynn businesses
3 hours 59 min ago
There's a lot of obstructing not to be obstruction
1 hour 38 min ago
UK ups threat level to 'critical,' warns of 'imminent' attack
4 hours 16 min ago
Ex-FBI Agent: UK probe indicates larger terror cell
3 hours 33 min ago
Rep. Quigley: Trump's intentions are obvious
Police raid home possibly linked to Manchester attack
DNI won't confirm Trump asked to push back on Russia probe
Rep. Swalwell: 'So chilling' Ex-CIA chief warned Russia
Has Trump WH tried to influence Russia probe?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL