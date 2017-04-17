For the Record with Greta 04/17/17

Greta: Seeing ISIS’ Devastation With My Own Eyes

‘For The Record’ Commentary 4/17/17: Greta Van Susteren goes to Iraq to report on the persecution of Christians at the hands of ISIS. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ossoff on Trump: I don’t have admiration for the man
1 hour 41 min ago
Manhunt intensifies for Facebook murder suspect
2 hours 59 min ago
Will anyone be charged in Prince’s death?
2 hours 14 min ago
Joe: Why would we exit the Paris agreement?
12 hours 19 min ago
Joe Walsh: Trump should release his tax returns
7 hours 38 min ago
Can Georgia’s 6th district turn blue?
Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
1 day 11 hours ago
GOP Rep.: I'd advise Trump to release WH visitor logs
11 hours 30 min ago
MaddowBlog: Not just golf, Mar-a-Lago ethics mess gets worse
12 hours 21 min ago
Expert: North Korea's failed missile test is 'still a test'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL