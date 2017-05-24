For the Record with Greta 05/24/17

Greta: Inside My Trip to Liberia

‘For The Record’ Commentary 5/24/17: Greta Van Susteren shares her heartwarming memories from a recent visit to West Africa, plus an embarrassing moment caught-on-camera! ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

