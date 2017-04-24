For the Record with Greta 04/24/17

Greta: I’m Outraged Over This Secret UN Vote

‘For The Record’ Commentary 4/24/17: Greta Van Susteren condemns Saudi Arabia’s election to the United Nation’s women’s rights panel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

As shutdown looms, Trump focuses on border wall
13 hours 29 min ago
Senator: If gov't shuts down, 'It's on Donald Trump'
10 hours 18 min ago
Did Trump have an impact in French election?
2 hours 2 min ago
Ret. Admiral compares threat of N. Korea to ‘Ghostbusters’
4 hours 43 min ago
Reiner: Obama should jump into debate, but 'that's not his style'
5 hours 6 min ago
MaddowBlog: Senate investigation into Russia scandal faces GOP resistance
Trump's approval rating slips to record lows
Fact-check on first 100 days: Promises made vs. kept
NYC Mayor challenges Trump after 'soft on crime' claim
Schumer to Trump: 'Start keeping some of your promises'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL