For the Record with Greta 04/03/17

Greta: How Exactly Do You Pronounce ‘Gorsuch’?

‘For The Record’ Commentary 4/03/17: Greta Van Susteren learns how to pronounce Judge Neil Gorsuch’s last name the hard way. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Democrats have votes to block SCOTUS nomination
3 hours 53 min ago
New details of secret summit with Trump supporter, Putin ally
3 hours 17 min ago
Inside Trump’s meeting with NBC News
2 hours 59 min ago
Grassley: Democrats ‘can’t lay a glove’ on Gorsuch
3 hours 13 min ago
Potential conflicts of interest for Ivanka Trump, Kushner
7 hours 28 min ago
Scarborough: He's president and all he does is watch TV
Dems eye GA special election as referendum on Trump admin
Why the National Enquirer went after Michael Flynn
GOP Oversight chair says Flynn shouldn't get immunity
Morning Joe: Jared Kushner is defacto secretary of state

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL