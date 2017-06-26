For the Record with Greta 06/26/17

Greta: How a Summer Job Changed Joe Biden’s Life

‘For The Record’ Commentary 6/26/17: Greta Van Susteren looks at the deeper meaning behind the newly renamed Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center in Wilmington, Delaware. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

CBO on Senate health care bill: 22 million more uninsured by 2026
3 hours 49 min ago
Dem Sen: GOP ‘going to regret’ voting for health bill
3 hours 4 min ago
Supreme Court reinstates much of Trump’s travel ban, will hear case in fall
MA AG on travel ban: We look forward to our day in court
4 hours 5 min ago
MaddowBlog: SCOTUS opens the door to Trump's troubled ban
8 hours 10 min ago
Joe: You've got a mean, non-conservative bill
Franken: This health bill is worse than mean; it's cruel
FEC commissioner: Feds must act on Russia meddling
EXCLUSIVE: CIA Director Pompeo on Trump, terrorism
Most leaks are 'perfectly legal'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL