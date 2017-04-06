For the Record with Greta 04/06/17
Greta: Hecklers Have Never Solved World Problems
‘For The Record’ Commentary 4/6/17: Greta Van Susteren sets the record straight on her interview with U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Greta: Hecklers Have Never Solved World...
Was Jared Kushner Behind Steve Bannon’s...
Rep. Carson on Nunes: ‘A Pass Has Not Been...
Greta: What Should We Do About Syria?
Meeks: 'You’ve Got a President That Doesn...
Gowdy: Criminal Accusations ‘Not...
Menendez: Trump Isn’t Committed to Ending...
Greta: The Injustice of Unequal Pay
DeLauro on GOP Health Care Revival: ‘It...
Kinzinger Calls For ‘Punishing Strikes’...
Cardin: Trump Admin Shouldn’t Legitimize...
Greta: How Exactly Do You Pronounce ...
Howard Dean: Trump Will ‘Pay a Price’ For...
Inside Trump’s Meeting With NBC News
Grassley: Democrats ‘Can’t Lay a Glove’ on...
Details Emerge of Secret Summit With Trump...
Comedy in the Trump Era
Calm or Chaos in the Trump White House?
Dershowitz on Flynn: ‘You Don’t Publicly...
Greta: A Debt of Gratitude to Ebola...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
For the Record
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Matthews on military resp. to Syria: It...
Trump considering military response to Syria
Greta: Hecklers Have Never Solved World...
Was Jared Kushner Behind Steve Bannon’s...
Rep. Carson on Nunes: ‘A Pass Has Not Been...
Nancy Smith: How dare Trump call Bill O...
Last US ambassador to Syria says Trump...
Senate Democrats Filibuster Gorsuch’s...
Adm. Stavridis: Bannon's removal from NSC...
Dem Rep on China talks: 'Just want the...
Russia expert says no GOPers listened...
Analysis: Rep. Nunes Steps Aside from...
Testing Canonical URL publish time
Newsmax CEO: In Trump's lexicon, 'enemy'...
House Intel member says committee not out...
Joe: Will Trump work with willing allies...
Is this a step out the door for Steve Bannon?
Does Pres. Trump feel like he has to have...
Report: Bannon threatened to quit after he...
Trump's U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley blasts...
Politics
Rep. Speier on Russia investigation: Some...
One month since Trump made unfounded Obama...
Rice a convenient foil for desperate Trump
FBI's Trump investigation proceeds despite...
Trump campaign rhetoric aligned with...
Clearer picture of Russian 'active...
White House meddling threatens Trump...
Flynn Immunity Request 'A Grave and...
Reports: White House officials helped Rep....
Reports: Michael Flynn offering Russia...
Trump actions boosted Russian effectiveness
Flynn testimony offer jolts Trump Russia case
Jeremy Bash: Our system of checks and...
Senate Intel. Cmte. leaders promise...
White House denies trying to stop key...
Just 67 days in, Pres. Trump's approval...
Senate Intel. Cmte. to question Trump son...
Top House Intel Dem Schiff tells Chairman...
Report: Russians may have used ‘bots’ to...
House Intel Chair Nunes cancels public...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Is this a step out the door for Steve Bannon?
Susan Rice and the difference between...
Is a strike in Syria required to show...
No golf, all business for Trump, Xi...
GOP rep.: There can be no Assad in Syria
House Intel member says committee not out...
Mika: Trump shouldn't have discussed O'Reilly
Joe: Will Trump work with willing allies...
No good solutions with North Korea, says...
Nuclear option entirely up to Dems, says...
Who speaks truth to power in Trump's WH?
We cannot feel safe as long as Assad in...
Prosecute Assad for war crimes, says...
Why is the GOP rerouting back to health care?
Trump condemns Syrian attack but shifts...
What North Korea's latest launch means for...
Trump struggles in polls two months after...
New doc examines Israeli settlers in West...
Rand Paul: Ask Susan Rice under oath
GOP leadership heartless with ACA, says...
Rachel Maddow
Alabama governor referred for prosecution
Trump 'careening incompetence' risks crisis
White House story on Bannon move perplexes
Senators demand answers on new EPA policy
Trump hides signing of unpopular legislation
Maddow obtains apparent EPA regulation memos
Scandalized Trump camp pushes distraction
Merkley digs in for anti-Gorsuch all-nighter
Former Trump adviser duped by Russian spies
Fmr Trump adviser had been Russian spy target
Trump puts NSC to personal political use
Trump politics diverts national security team
White House meddling threatens Trump...
Trump campaign rhetoric aligned with...
Clearer picture of Russian 'active...
FBI's Trump investigation proceeds despite...
Flynn testimony offer jolts Trump Russia case
White House role in leaks raises suspicion
Would Flynn testimony implicate 'higher ups?'
Trump scandals risk inuring Americans to...