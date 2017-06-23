For the Record with Greta 06/23/17

Greta: Believe It or Not, Washington Can Get Things Done

‘For The Record’ Commentary 6/23: Greta Van Susteren tips her hat to Congress and President Trump for enacting the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: US intel 'captured Putin's specific instructions' on 2016 hack
4 hours 9 min ago
Rep. Cicilline rips Trump over Mueller-Comey friendship remark
2 hours 9 min ago
Greta: Believe it or not, Washington can get things done
1 hour 32 min ago
Bernie Sanders on health care bill: Thousands will die
6 hours 10 min ago
Sen. Wyden: GOP health care bill 'a big con job'
3 hours 4 min ago
Senate investigating Loretta Lynch conduct during Clinton email probe
Poll: More Americans believe Comey over Trump
Evan McMullin: Russia attack on our democracy 'not partisan'
Tim Ryan: Dems have a branding issue
Maddow: GOP cuts to Medicaid a threat to liberty

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL