For the Record with Greta 05/12/17

Greta: A Sense of Humor in a Head-Spinning Week

‘For The Record’ Commentary 5/12/17: “We are all on the same team, all Americans. It helps if we can laugh at ourselves.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump refuses comment on White House recordings
3 hours 7 min ago
Blumenthal: I still have confidence in the FBI
2 hours 5 min ago
The credibility gap for the WH press office
2 hours 54 min ago
Clapper: Comey was 'uneasy' about dinner with Trump
7 hours 15 min ago
Ex-FBI agent: Signal to everyone is 'watch your back'
10 hours 16 min ago
Fact checking Donald Trump's interview with Lester Holt
Joe Scarborough: The fish rots from the head
Angered by bad press Trump threatens James Comey, 'Fake Media'
Rep. Cummings: 'We cannot let this man destroy our democracy'
Sen. Dick Durbin: 'President Trump is dangerous'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL