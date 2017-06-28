For the Record with Greta 06/28/17

GOP Senator: ‘I Didn’t Come to Washington to Hurt People’

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) joins Greta Van Susteren to explain why she is a “no” vote on the current Senate health care bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP moderates signal bi-partisan health care approach
7 hours 10 min ago
Homeland Security calls for stricter security at world airports
4 hours 24 min ago
Can Dems and GOP pass health care before leaving D.C.?
3 hours 1 min ago
Chuck: Trump's war on the media is really a war on truth
2 hours 26 min ago
Klobuchar: Dems 'have always been interested' in improving ACA
3 hours 31 min ago
Doctors who voted for Trump diagnose 'Trumpcare'
Congressman: Healthcare might not be in Trump’s 'wheelhouse'
Joe: State Department is 'rotting' under Tillerson
Dem. Senator: Put the GOP plan on the table
Phil Donahue on Media: 'Don't be so sensitive'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL