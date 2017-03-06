For the Record with Greta 03/06/17

Former AG Mukasey: I’d Allow ‘Some Disclosure’ On Wiretap Claims

Former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey tells Greta Van Susteren that given the “current atmosphere,” he might allow some disclosure on whether or not there was an intercept at Trump Tower. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

