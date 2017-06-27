For the Record with Greta 06/27/17

For The Record 06/27/17

Watch the full episode of Tuesday night's For The Record w/ Greta. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate delays vote on GOP health care bill
4 hours 18 min ago
Fake Trump Time magazine cover hangs at Mar-a-Lago
2 hours 49 min ago
Kirsten Gillibrand on health care fight: 'This is not over'
2 hours 58 min ago
Reporter who battled Dep. Press Sec: Don't like being called dishonest
3 hours 57 min ago
GOP lawmaker loses millions as stock tanks
2 hours 36 min ago
Trump team declares all Russia stories fake news
Matthews: Republicans can't repeal and replace Obamacare
Joe: Rural health care would be 'savaged' by this bill
Sen. Casey: Senate health care bill just a tax cut ‘scheme’
Howard Dean: GOP ‘putting lipstick on a pig’ with health bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL