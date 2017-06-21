For the Record with Greta 06/21/17

For The Record 06/21/17

Watch the full episode of Wednesday night's For The Record w/ Greta. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Senate GOP health care bill includes deep Medicaid cuts
Trump admits Dems help could make health care bill better
13 hours 30 min ago
Officials: No policy from Trump on Russian vote attacks
13 hours 11 min ago
Morning Joe fact checks Trump's Iowa speech
5 hours 24 min ago
Planned Parenthood blasts secret GOP health care bill
13 hours 49 min ago
Trump: Immigrants should not get welfare for 5 years
WATCH: GOP Rep. & Chris Hayes spar over health care bill
House Dem. says Pelosi's time 'has come and gone'
Trump appointee still lobbyist for Saudi government
Trump gets a royal snub from Queen Elizabeth

