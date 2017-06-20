For the Record with Greta 06/20/17

For The Record 06/20/17

Watch the full episode of Tuesday night's For The Record w/ Greta. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Joe: Ossoff's loss should be a wake-up call for Dems
4 hours 18 min ago
GOP to force vote on Trumpcare before July 4 recess
12 hours 8 min ago
Maddow: Flynn reportedly briefed on secrets despite concerns
10 hours 28 min ago
Spicer can't say if Trump believes Russia hacked election
11 hours 4 min ago
Fmr. GOP rep: Trump scared to sign health care bill
10 hours 37 min ago
Attorney General Jeff Sessions hires lawyer of his own
How Trump's fmr. business ties could impact probe
Karen Handel defeats Jon Ossoff in GA special election
Matthews: Nonsense of Trump now a standard for nonsense
Murphy: I don't believe my colleagues on health care

