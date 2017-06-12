For the Record with Greta 06/12/17

For The Record 06/12/17

Watch the full episode of Monday night's For The Record w/ Greta.

Report: Trump considering firing Mueller
3 hours 6 min ago
Bush attorney: Mueller attacks ‘absolutely despicable’
2 hours 20 min ago
Schiff: Trump is afraid of Mueller and his independence
2 hours 38 min ago
Matthews: This country is in for some tough arguments
2 hours 32 min ago
Chris Hayes explains the ‘shameless’ McConnell doctrine
1 hour 57 min ago
GOP drafting secret health care bill
Franken: They've intercepted contacts with Kislyak
What would happen if Trump tried to fire Mueller?
Trump's revised travel ban blocked again by appeals court
AG Jeff Sessions agrees to testify in public

