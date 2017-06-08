For the Record with Greta 06/08/17

For The Record 06/08/17

Watch the full episode of Thursday night's For The Record w/ Greta.

Comey: White House lied ‘plain and simple’ about firing
3 hours 21 min ago
Dan Rather​: AG Sessions 'is now a marked man'
4 hours 12 min ago
Trump lawyer botches NYT Comey memo timeline
2 hours 47 min ago
Chris Matthews: This is going to end bad
4 hours 23 min ago
Fmr. Watergate prosecutor: There's intent ‘up the wazoo’
4 hours 1 min ago
Sen. Murphy: Time for "soul-searching" about impeachment
Lewandowski: Being under oath doesn’t mean Comey told truth
Hoyer: ‘A lot of shoes yet to drop’ in Russia probe
Fmr. Trump transition staffer: Russian investigation ‘a hoax’
Did Trump obstruct justice?

