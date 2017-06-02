For the Record with Greta 06/02/17

For The Record 06/02/17

Watch the full episode of Friday night's For The Record w/ Greta.

‘Hackers can be everywhere': Putin tells Megyn Kelly in one-on-one interview
WH weighing attempt to block Comey testimony
4 hours 43 min ago
Matthews: Trump, Putin are colluding on rhetoric
4 hours 46 min ago
Branson: Paris exit cements Trump as worst pres. in U.S. history
5 hours 50 min ago
Did Trump leave Paris Accord to stick it to elites?
4 hours 8 min ago
AP: Special Counsel expands investigation to Manafort, Sessions
Inside Trump's climate decision
New day brings new allegations and denials in Russia probe
If GOP is outraged by Griffin, why put her in ads?
Can anyone in the White House stand up to Trump?

