For the Record with Greta 05/24/17

For The Record 05/24/17

Watch the full episode of Wednesday night's For The Record w/ Greta. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Reporter: Montana GOP candidate 'body slammed' me
4 hours 10 min ago
Sanders: CBO score on AHCA a 'disaster' for GOP
4 hours 16 min ago
CBO: GOP health care plan would leave 23M uninsured
7 hours 44 min ago
Ben Carson: Poverty is a 'state of mind'
5 hours 8 min ago
Greta: Inside my trip to Liberia
5 hours 29 min ago
Report: Russian document swayed FBI in Clinton probe
6 hours 26 min ago
Kasich: We don't want 'a wounded president'
Sen. Whitehouse: Russia 'trolled the FBI'
Trump's budget breaks these 7 campaign promises
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Org. failing to track foreign cash at hotels

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL