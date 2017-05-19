For the Record with Greta 05/19/17

For The Record 05/19/17

Watch the full episode of Friday night's For The Record w/ Greta.

Comey agrees to testify in open Senate hearing
12 hours 9 min ago
NYT: Trump told Russians firing 'nut job' Comey eased pressure on probe
14 hours 54 min ago
Chris Matthews: Potential for a Trump catastrophe
10 hours 55 min ago
McClatchy: Congress told Russia probe now includes poss. cover-up
14 hours 15 min ago
Debate prep video shows Hillary practicing how to avoid Trump hug
10 hours 10 min ago
Sen. Warner: 'Outrageous' that Trump called Comey a 'nut job'
Rep. Ted Lieu: Trump obstructed justice
How Trump described Muslims on the trail
GOP Rep: Some things about Trump admin. ‘give me pause’
Joe reveals call with Pres. Trump over inauguration crowd

