For the Record with Greta 05/17/17
For The Record 05/17/17
For The Record 05/17/17
Trump reportedly wants Mike Flynn back in...
Report: Comey tried to blend in with W.H....
Is it time for Donald Trump to lawyer up?
Trump baffles attorneys with sudden firing
Report: More memos detail Comey's unease...
Was Trump team building a backchannel with...
Why Trump keeps contact with investigation...
Trump firing of attorneys contrary to plan
New light on Trump camp Russian contacts
False denials from Pence continue to stack up
Reported Trump pressure on Comey improper
What did Pence Know About Flynn?
Comey recounted pressure from Trump: NYT
Trump changes story on Comey firing
Why can't Trump quit Mike Flynn?
Trump’s bodyguard reveals Mattis’ phone...
Trump Watch: Denile is the Trump game plan
Trump: "No" did not ask Comey to end probe
President Erdogan's Bodyguards Attack...
