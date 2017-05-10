For the Record with Greta 05/10/17

For The Record 05/10/17

Watch the full episode of Wednesday night's For The Record w/ Greta. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate Intel Comm. subpoenas Flynn in Russia probe
Chris Matthews: The cover-up continues
3 hours 31 min ago
Is Comey's firing a constitutional crisis?
2 hours 35 min ago
Tom Brokaw: 'This is not Saturday night massacre'
6 hours 20 min ago
Reporter arrested for asking Tom Price a question
2 hours 40 min ago
Maddow: Fire investigators? History shows consequences
How can trust be restored at the FBI?
Putin, the 'pop-up pundit'
Democrats ignited after Comey firing
Waters: If Clinton were president, I’d recommend she fire Comey

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL