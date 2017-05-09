For the Record with Greta 05/09/17

For The Record 05/09/17

Watch the full episode of Tuesday night's For The Record w/ Greta.

Trump fires Comey as investigations into Russia ties heat up
3 hours 35 min ago
Warren: Comey was fired because of the Russians
4 hours 24 min ago
Sen. Whitehouse: 'The echo of Watergate is very strong here'
3 hours 9 min ago
Cummings calls on Republicans to hold Trump accountable
3 hours 1 min ago
Warner: If I could take back vote on Deputy AG, I would
2 hours 10 sec ago
Rep. Schiff: Sessions was supposed to recuse himself
Halperin: In Trump's view, Comey firing not a hard choice
Fmr. Clinton advisor: DAG letter on Comey lifted text from Hillary campaign doc
Timeline of Former FBI Director Comey's firing
Dems charge Comey firing Nixonian, demand special prosecutor

