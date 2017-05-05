For the Record with Greta 05/05/17

For The Record 05/05/17

Watch the full episode of Friday night's For The Record w/ Greta. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Late cyber attack hits French presidential candidate Macron
3 hours 26 min ago
Trump's empty promises on health care
4 hours 23 min ago
What is the GOP’s political calculation on health care?
1 day 17 hours ago
State TV? Only Fox News allowed at FDA campus
3 hours 39 min ago
Dean rips GOP ‘frat boys’ celebrating health vote
5 hours 40 min ago
Matthews on the GOP: They already can hear the TV ads
Trump's 2nd Army Secretary nominee withdraws
Foreclosure threats latest chapter in Flint water crisis
What exactly is the ‘Jimmy Kimmel test’?
Van Hollen: Health care bill puts House in play in '18

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL