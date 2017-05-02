For the Record with Greta 05/02/17

For The Record 05/02/17

Watch the full episode of Tuesday night's For The Record w/ Greta. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump administration makes mess spinning spending bill
2 hours 29 min ago
Warren: We've got to be in this fight right now
4 hours 21 min ago
The GOP's pre-existing condition
2 hours 57 min ago
What's on Steve Bannon's whiteboard?
2 hours 47 min ago
Can Congress whip airline industry into shape?
4 hours 44 min ago
Manchin to Trump: Constituents will know who took ACA away
Can Democrats take back the House in 2018?
Greta: The end of our nation’s nightmare...six years later
Maddow: Trump admin. shows the art of 'failing up'
Lawrence on why Trump's Civil War ignorance is shocking

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL