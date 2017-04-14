For the Record with Greta 04/14/17

For The Record 04/14/17

Watch the full episode of Friday night's For The Record w/ Greta. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

North Korea says it's "ready for war" — Is the U.S.?
6 hours 42 min ago
Chris: The world is watching North Korea
6 hours 26 sec ago
Panetta: Dangerous to take preemptive strike on NK
12 hours 53 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump faces Chinese mockery for policy reversals
17 hours 31 sec ago
Trump drops bomb as new Russia story breaks
1 day 2 hours ago
Trump approval rating rises in new poll
British intel agency reported Trump-Russia ties
MaddowBlog: Trump's military praise comes with caveat
MaddowBlog: Trump hopes to eliminate world fears
Mar-a-Lago kitchen hit with 13 health code violations

