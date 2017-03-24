For the Record with Greta 03/24/17

For The Record 03/24/17

Watch the full episode of Friday night's For The Record w/ Greta.

Schumer: 'Art of the Deal is out the window'
2 hours 24 min ago
Bernie Sanders: We beat right-wing extremists today
2 hours 58 min ago
Michael Moore: Time to fight for Medicare for all
3 hours 31 min ago
Trump blames Democrats for health care bill defeat
6 hours 44 min ago
Chris Matthews: The GOP choked with health care bill
4 hours 50 min ago
GOP pulls health care bill from House floor
Robert Costa reveals what Trump said in call after pulled health care vote
Former WH photographer throws lots of shade at Trump
What's next for improving health care?
Dem. Rep. slams Trump for blaming AHCA failure on Dems

