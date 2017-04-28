For the Record with Greta 04/28/17

Flynn’s Former Top Deputy 'Apoplectic' Over Foreign Payment

Former DIA Deputy Director Douglas Wise tells Greta Van Susteren that Michael Flynn should have “known better” than to accept foreign payments. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

