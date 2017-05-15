For the Record with Greta 05/15/17

Fineman: Trump is Biggest Security Risk to U.S.

The Huffington Post’s Howard Fineman and syndicated columnist George Will react to the Washington Post’s report about President Trump sharing highly classified information with Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

