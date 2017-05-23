For the Record with Greta 05/23/17

Ex-FBI Agent: Manchester Probe Points to Larger Terror Cell

Former FBI Special Agent Ali Soufan explains the significance of British Prime Minister Theresa May raising the UK’s terror threat level to critical. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

