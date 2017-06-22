For the Record with Greta 06/22/17

Economists Spar Over Financial Impact of Senate Health Bill

Austan Goolsbee and Douglas Holtz-Eakin join Greta Van Susteren to discuss the economic implications of the Senate GOP health care plan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate GOP unveils healthcare bill, faces backlash
1 hour 9 min ago
Trump: I did not record conversations with Comey
7 hours 7 min ago
Markey: Trump ‘can’t stop’ demeaning the presidency
2 hours 6 min ago
Nancy Pelosi in trouble with the Democrats?
34 min 9 sec ago
Economists spar over financial impact of Senate health bill
1 hour 45 min ago
President Trump's approval rating similar to campaign Trump
Chuck: Why Trump's tape announcement today isn't a surprise
Collins: I can't support bill that takes health insurance away
MaddowBlog: With the health care system threatened, Obama speaks up
Police arrest anti-Trumpcare protesters on Capitol Hill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL